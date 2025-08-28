Van Jones: Trump’s Weaponization of the Law Is ‘What Happens in a Banana Republic’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator Van Jones said President Donald Trump’s weaponization of law was “what happens in a banana republic.”

Jones said, “This is exactly what Trump said. He wasn’t going to do weaponization of the law. That was his whole thing is that people are using the law to come after me. And the reality is, you know, show me the person, as they say, I can find you a crime.”

He continued, “This is not playing fair. Here’s the thing I think Americans aren’t thinking enough about. If you love Trump and you think this is wonderful, you’re eating popcorn, you’re happy, you’re laughing it up. Tomorrow always comes, and at some point, there’s going to be a Democrat sitting in that White House, and if they start behaving this way, rummaging through every sock drawer to find anything that they can just to go after people who are Republicans, I don’t think people are going to like it. This is what happens in a banana republic: whoever is in charge, whoever is out of favor, they don’t just get voted out of office; you then have to worry about taxes, you have to worry about everything.”

Jones said, “If you’re a patriot, if you love the country, if you think we’re the greatest in the world, there’s a reason for that. We don’t do stuff like this. We haven’t done stuff like this for 200 years. And if you say you’re conservative, you should be trying to conserve these principles that say you have rule of law, not rule by law. This is rule by law. You take the law and you use it as a weapon to rule, as opposed to having rule of law where everyone is treated the same.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN