GOP Sen. Kennedy: I’d Welcome National Guard in Louisiana

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) responded to the prospect of the National Guard coming in to Louisiana to fight crime in that state by stating that he welcomes help fighting crime from any level, be it federal, state, or local and would welcome the National Guard coming in “In a skinny minute.”

Co-host Sandra Smith played video of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) saying, “If he is to invest in crime suppression, I hope the president of the United States would look at the facts. Just consider Speaker Johnson’s (R-LA) state and district. Just look at the murder rate that’s nearly four times higher than California’s in Louisiana.”

Smith then asked, “How do you respond to the Governor on that?”

Kennedy answered, “I welcome help. I welcome federal help. I welcome more state help. I welcome local help, come on down.” Kennedy then turned to criticizing Newsom on crime but saying Newsom is right to deploy state police to help fight crime even if it is clearly in response to Trump.

Later, Smith asked, “So, to be clear, you would welcome the National Guard coming in to Louisiana?”

Kennedy responded, “In a skinny minute. Any help they want to give us, we will gladly take.”

