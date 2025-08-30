Speaker Johnson: ‘May Be Necessary’ to Send National Guard to Shreveport 

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) stated that sending in the National Guard might be needed in Shreveport to deal with crime and while “There’s a lot of good work that’s been done” it is also “an urban area that has a lot of problems that are happening around the country, and we have to address it.” But he wants to take things one city at a time.

Co-host John Berman asked, “I was going to ask when you might be calling for the National Guard in Shreveport, which is — you have — part of your district is Shreveport. The FBI statistics, actually, violent crime per 100,000 residents, higher in Shreveport last year than Washington, D.C.”

Johnson responded, “There’s a lot of good work that’s been done. There [are] a lot of reasons for that. But we have a Democrat D.A. there who has not been prosecuting crime as some other, more aggressive D.A.s have around the country. Soros funded that individual to be elected. But I’ll say that it’s an urban area that has a lot of problems that are happening around the country, and we have to address it.”

Berman followed up, “So, will the Guard help? If the Guard can help in D.C., the president has said he wants to send the Guard to Chicago and other places, why not Shreveport?”

Johnson answered, “I don’t know, that’s not my call. It may be necessary.”

Berman then cut in to ask, “Would you ask him for that?”

Johnson responded, “Well, I don’t know. Let’s take one city at a time and see. We have to address the crime problem in any city where it’s a problem like that. And in large cities, like in Chicago, as you mentioned, that would be a big help there. I was there just two days ago, and it’s a serious, serious problem. They don’t even report murders on the evening news in Chicago anymore because it’s so common. And Democrat-run cities typically have that problem because they have not been tough on crime. President Trump is one who believes in that, and we do as well, and we’ve got to take every measure to make sure we’re keeping American cities safe. It’s common sense.”

