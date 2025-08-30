U.S. Amb. to NATO: ‘Most Likely’ Ukrainians Will Use ‘Deeper Strike Capabilities’ We’re Giving, It’s ‘Much Different’ from Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker responded to a question on how President Donald Trump’s policies on the Russia-Ukraine war are different from the Biden administration’s by saying we aren’t paying for the American weapons, we’re talking with the Russians, and “we’re giving some deeper strike capabilities, and, most likely, the Ukrainians are going to use them, and, that, obviously, is much different than what Joe Biden did.”

Whitaker stated, “First of all, those weapons, the U.S. weapons that are now being used on the front lines of the war in Ukraine are not being paid for by the U.S. taxpayer. So, that’s the first thing. The second thing is that we are talking with the Russians. That was not happening during the Biden administration. And, finally, we’re giving some deeper strike capabilities, and, most likely, the Ukrainians are going to use them, and, that, obviously, is much different than what Joe Biden did. So, you take all of those together, Donald Trump has created an entirely different scenario, has brought Vladimir Putin to the table to have some discussions. Are they complete? No, but the sides are still talking, they’re exchanging prisoners. There’s a lot of good news. But we all want this war to end. This is not Donald Trump’s war, and — but he certainly wants the killing to end. He wants these strikes on the cities in Ukraine to end. He wants the killing and the death to end.”

Earlier, he said, “President Trump’s making sure, one, that Ukraine can continue to defend itself, and by giving them some deeper strike capabilities, that, obviously, could help them offensively.”

