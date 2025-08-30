Van Jones: I’m ‘Fighting for Process and Procedure’ of Checks and Balances in Way I Usually Don’t

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones said he’s at “a new point in my life where I’m fighting for process and procedure” and he usually isn’t this interested in checks and balances, and “I’m usually just out here crying for people who are sick and poor and getting messed over.”

While discussing the court ruling on the Alligator Alcatraz facility, Jones said, “We have a system of checks and balances and laws to make sure that one person doesn’t get a nutty idea and run over sensitive wetlands, run over the treaty rights of Native Americans, and, also, by the way, hurt a whole bunch of people because the facility was run like a sewer. So, this is the point.”

He continued, “It’s weird for me. It’s a new point in my life where I’m fighting for process and procedure. I’m usually just out here crying for people who are sick and poor and getting messed over. But, at this point, the system itself that your parents and my parents set up to make sure that there are checks and balances and a smooth functioning of government keep getting run over by conservatives. And I love the fact that our courts are saying, I’m sorry, we’re a nation of laws, not crazy ideas.”

