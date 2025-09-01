Chicago Alderman: Trump’s Trying to Use ‘Violence’ Here

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez responded to the Trump administration saying that they’ve reduced crime in Washington, D.C. by stating that they’re trying to solve longstanding issues “with more violence, with deployment of military forces that have proven, in the case of L.A., to just escalate and make matters worse.”

Host Boris Sanchez asked, “So, as Trump touts the way that the crackdown in D.C. has led to a decrease in crime, he argues that cities like Chicago should work with the administration to see similar results. What’s your response?”

Sigcho Lopez answered, “Well, we have a very direct response to the Trump regime — because this cannot be considered an administration — this is a regime that is trying to solve critical and chronic problems — as I heard the governor — with more violence, with deployment of military forces that have proven, in the case of L.A., to just escalate and make matters worse. I think that the correlation that they’re using to say that Chicago or any other city will be safer is completely driven by an administration that is really out of touch, is really consolidating for what we’re seeing, a dictatorship, an authoritarian regime that is distracting Americans from the real issues, distracting Americans from the Epstein files, is distracting Americans [from] the failed policies to address inflation, poverty, and the issues that Americans care about. This is about punishing Democratic cities. This is about a governor — a president that is more interested in undermining black leaders. Those are the cities that they said. It’s not that they’ve been chosen randomly. These are [cities] that are being led by black mayors with the support of labor leaders. … We have a lot of work to do in terms of safety, but, certainly, the trends are going down.”

