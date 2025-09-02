CA AG Bonta: Trump Using Military to Fight Crime Clearly Violates Posse Comitatus Act

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said a federal judge ruled President Donald Trump illegally deployed National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles because the Posse Comitatus Act prohibited the military from engaging in domestic law enforcement.

Bonta said, “We are very gratified by the order. It reflected the arguments that we made to the court, the material facts that we relied on. And it was a thoughtful, well-reasoned, thorough order going through the law and the facts as stated right out of the mouths of the federal administration witnesses themselves. This wasn’t a he said, she said, by the way, this was all testimony by the federal leaders in charge of the deployment of and operations of the military in Los Angeles.”

He continued, “So a big win for us at a really important time. We were the first city L.A., here in California, the first city where the deployment occurred. We were the first state to challenge the unlawful deployment based on the Posse Comitatus Act, that long standing law that says that the military cannot be deployed on American soil for civilian law enforcement. It was something that was created at the founding of our nation, when the British Monarch was using the military to police the colonies, and reaffirmed in the late 1800s with the Posse Comitatus Act.”

Bonta added, “I’s a very important time at which this order comes out as President Trump articulates an intent to deploy more military to more cities across the nation. All blue cities, by the way, this is very partizan and very targeted. His articulated reason for doing so, to fight crime clearly, brazenly and blatantly violates the Posse Comitatus Act.”

