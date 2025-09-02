Healey: Immigration Surge in Boston Would Be ‘Disrespectful’ to Cops

While speaking with NBC 10 Boston on Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) responded to the prospect of an immigration enforcement surge by the federal government in Boston by stating that it is “disrespectful to local and state law enforcement” and the state needs money for law enforcement.

Healey said, “You know what? I think it’s disrespectful to local and state law enforcement who work hard every day. And what we need from the Trump administration is funding for cops, funding for community policing, funding for law enforcement.”

Healey’s comments were in response to questioning on a report from POLITICO on Friday that the administration is planning an immigration enforcement surge in Boston.

