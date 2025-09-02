Revealed: Celebrity-Backed Fire Aid Fund Allocating Cash to Racialist Groups, Indigenous People

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” the Washington Free Beacon’s Jon Levine talked about his reporting on the use of FireAid funds.

Levine said that some of the money went to legitimate groups, “but then you would get stuff like the Black Freedom Fund, which is only for black and brown. You would get stuff like the Greenline Housing Foundation, black and brown only, whites need not apply. You would get weird things that had nothing to do with fire recovery, the California Native Vote Project, which is about getting out the vote efforts for indigenous people.”

