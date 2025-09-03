Crockett: Trump ‘Unlawfully Going into Various Minority Controlled Cities’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said President Donald Trump was “unlawfully going into various minority controlled cities” with the National Guard.

Crockett said, “I mean, clearly, the White House, they are the hostile actors, whether we’re talking about the Epstein files and them not coming out or whether we’re talking about him unlawfully going into various minority controlled cities and honestly, the list goes on. So we know where the hostility is coming from.”

She added, “I will have to tell you that I respect Thomas Massie clearly. We don’t agree on a lot, but where we can find agreement, we do. The reason that I respect him is because he always shows you who he is. He is what I would consider to be a traditional conservative. He believes in transparency. He doesn’t believe in whatever Trump tells him to believe. He believes in things like fiscal conservatism. He knows who he is, and he never backs down. And to have this administration try to play with us and act like the DOJ is complying with oversight.”

Crockett added, “To be clear, we were able to secure a subpoena to get those records from the Department of Justice within the Oversight Committee. And guess what? We still don’t have them, right? Like they gave us an itty bitty amount. They gave us maybe 3% of the documentation. They know that they have Comer under their thumb and that Comer won’t necessarily press. So they don’t want this full House vote, but I believe that they are going to get the signatures and then the ball will be in the speaker’s court.”

