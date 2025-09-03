Rand Paul: Putting Huge Tariffs on India Will Push Them to China, Russia

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that American enemies are coming together, but we also see other nations being pushed away from America, and “if you put a 50% tariff on India’s goods, India will become closer to China and closer to Russia.”

While talking about China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea gathering in China, Paul said, “It might be ironic if, in the end, the protectionist flavor of the day, the tariffs that we’re putting on, if they brought together our enemies and ultimately led to the collapse of the reserve currency of the world. That would be ironic, that it didn’t actually work the way we intended. I don’t think we know that yet.”

He continued, “And — but we do see our enemies and our adversaries coming together. But not just China and Russia, North Korea, and Iran. We also see India and others being pushed away. So, if you put a 50% tariff on India’s goods, India will become closer to China and closer to Russia. So, I think, really, that we ought to think some of these things through before we put exorbitant tariffs on countries that are potentially and have been our friends, like India.”

