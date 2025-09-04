GOP Sen. Marshall: FL Ending All Vaccine Mandates Is ‘Way Too Far’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said that Florida ending all vaccine mandates is “a bridge way too far.” And “an overreaction, because people don’t trust what the CDC has been telling them.”

Marshall said, “I think that’s a bridge way too far. But I think this is an overreaction, because people don’t trust what the CDC has been telling them.”

He added that while he thinks the Hepatitis vaccine doesn’t need to be used as often as it is, “MMR makes perfect sense to me. You don’t give it until 1 year of age. The chances of dying from the measles is like 1,000 times more than the chance of a significant side effect from the vaccine.”

Marshall also stated, “I’m grateful for the vaccines. They have saved millions of lives. I think about the smallpox vaccine and polio vaccine, as well.” And “Polio vaccines, I’m absolutely in favor of, just 110%. … Proud that there’s no polio in America right now. There [are] only three nations in the world with polio, as well. That would be another example of a drug that’s been around for decades, and, by far, the benefits outweigh the risk.”

