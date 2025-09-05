GOP Rep. Murphy: ‘The CDC Lied to Us About Child Mortality from COVID, During COVID’

Friday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) reacted to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s appearance before the Senate Finance Committee, where he was questioned about his management of the agency.

Murphy, chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus and a physician, argued for changes, noting the previous administration’s protocol during the COVID pandemic.

“What did you mean when you said that you’ve been told things by the administration that weren’t true?” FBN host Cheryl Casone said. “Can you give us an example?”

“Yes, so the CDC lied to us about child mortality from COVID, during COVID,” Murphy replied. “They said it was four times higher than it really was. They went back and had to scrub their data and did a very quiet mea culpa about the number of kids affected. If you are a healthy child, you do not need the COVID vaccine any more than a healthy 18-year-old or 35-year-old male. I did the data myself, scrubbing it myself, 18 to 35 year olds had up to a three to four times higher incidence of myocarditis from being vaccinated than COVID itself, but no, Fauci came out with everybody gets a glass of milk and everybody gets a vaccine, which is not the intent of vaccines.”

“So, I think it just requires some real thought on this part, and it’s painful for some of those who have just preached the theology and the dogma for quite so long that every vaccine is OK,” he added.

