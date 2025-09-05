New Orleans Police Superintendent: Guard Isn’t Best Use of Resources, But I’ll Take Help and Work With Them, I’m Short-Staffed

During an interview with WWL AM radio in New Orleans on Thursday, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick questioned whether having the National Guard in New Orleans is the best way to use resources but she’ll “take whatever I can get.” And said that the department is short-staffed.

Kirkpatrick began by saying [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] that almost every single crime category is trending down, but the department doesn’t have “the full complement of officers we need.” She later stated that she thinks the department is doing “great” at fighting crime because their “crime trends are on a 50-year pace.”

Kirkpatrick said, “I want to point to when our governor gave us Troop NOLA, similarly, people in the community were like, are you sure? Is this what we should be doing? My position in it as the chief of police is I am an independent. I don’t care what side of your politics you’re on, everybody wants public safety. And so, when NOLA came in, Troop NOLA, I was like, I’m going to embrace this, we’re going to be partners. And we have proven that to be an excellent relationship. We work very well together. So whatever happens, this Superintendent’s going to work with anyone and everyone. I’m like everyone, too, I have my thinking about it. Our National Guard is actually the reserve to the military. They have a different mission. Their mission, if you will, is to fight an enemy. And we, as police officers, are not at war with our community. … But whatever the situation is, Anne Kirkpatrick is going to work with anyone and everyone as collaboratively as we can, and that’s why you’re seeing our crime strategies working.”

Kirkpatrick added that Oakland and Memphis need help more than New Orleans does and Memphis needs the help more than Oakland.

She further stated that the status of the National Guard’s activation is critical and she’s not sure what impact the National Guard would have on perceptions of the city’s safety and tourism and that’s something policymakers have to weigh, but as a public safety official, she’ll “take whatever I can get.”

Kirkpatrick further added that she wants a long-term fix, not something short-term and non-military federal assets are more important.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett