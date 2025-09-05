Pritzker: We Hear About Federal Operations from People in Gov’t Who Tell Us ‘Without Having Permission to’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) talked about coordination and communication with the federal government on possible federal operations in the state and said that “There are a lot of patriotic Americans who work in the administration or work at the departments or in the military who have let us know things without having permission to do so.”

Host Jen Psaki asked, “There’s also — what seems — one of the challenges also seems like there [are] multiple operations they seem to be preparing, at least from what they’re saying publicly. There’s also been reporting that the Defense Department has approved using a nearby Naval base north of the city as a staging area for ICE. So, that is not separate, it’s all connected — and possibly to have that as a place where federal troops are. Do you have any sense, even, of the scope of the ICE operation that they’re planning?”

Pritzker answered, “Not from ICE. We’re getting, again, it’s all secondhand, thirdhand. There are a lot of patriotic Americans who work in the administration or work at the departments or in the military who have let us know things without having permission to do so. And so, I would call some of that rumor, but well-sourced rumors.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett