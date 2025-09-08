Chicago Alderman: Charlotte Stabbing ‘Very Easily’ Could Happen Here

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that the recent stabbing attack on a train in Charlotte could have “very easily” taken place in Chicago.

While discussing the homicide numbers in Chicago, Lopez said, “[W]hat we know is that, even though we’re turning in the right direction, the perception of crime and the reality that exists with all the other categories is that crime is on the rise, and rightfully so. So, when the president says that we’re going to war, many people are anxious and excited by the fact that, yes, you’re going to war against the criminals, those who believe that they can act with impunity in the streets of the city of Chicago, and, finally, someone’s going to stand up for the victims and all of those individuals who are forgotten after the headlines fade.”

He added, “[W]hat happened in [Charlotte], where you had a repeat offender, a dozen times released, just willingly kill someone on a train, that could have been Chicago very easily. And, to be honest, many people in the city of Chicago have had it with protesters who have nothing better to do than to stand up on the wrong side of history.”

