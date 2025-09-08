Exclusive: Illinois Rep. Mary Miller Calls on Trump to Come into Chicago ‘Today’ and ‘Do What He Did in DC’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) talked about sending the Guard to Chicago.

Miller said, “My hope is that he comes in with the National Guard today…I think he absolutely has the authority to do it. … He’s proven he can do it by going into DC and in two weeks, tamping down the crime there in a way that nobody’s ever seen before. And so, I’m very hopeful, in fact, I don’t even think it’s that he’s thinking about coming to Chicago, I think he has promised to come to Chicago and do what he did in DC.”

