Whoopi Goldberg: RFK Jr. Is ‘Playing Russian Roulette’ with the Lives of Children

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was “playing Russian roulette” with the lives of children.

Partial transcript as follows:

GOLDBERG: They’re playing Russian roulette with the lives of children. Let’s start with the kids. Let’s start with children. Because any school, any time you go to a school, it is a — who knows what’s in there? They sneeze, everybody gets sick. You think you’re dying, you know, but you’re not, you just got hit by kid stuff. We know that this happens. There are reasons that people put these mandates in place. Now, you want to get rid of all of them. You’re basically saying let’s see what happens if your kid goes to school with other kids.”

SUNNY HOSTIN: And what about the teachers in the school?

GOLDBERG: And your grandparents, who are elderly, are in with your grandkids. So now, you’re saying, y’all don’t care. So what do we do?”

JOY BEHAR: But why did four doctors, four MDs in the Senate Congress voted to put this guy through?

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: I think they are regretting it now.