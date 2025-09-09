Duffy: We Start Probe of Charlotte Transit Tuesday, Believe They Should Lose Federal Funds

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said that he is legally required to investigate Charlotte’s transit system before pulling federal money from it and the investigation will start on Tuesday and if the investigation finds what Duffy thinks it will, “they are not going to have your federal tax dollars going to their public transportation system, zero, none, nada.”

Duffy said, “I will tell you this, Sean: I can’t pull money today from their transit system, I actually have to do an investigation, that’s what the law requires. We start that investigation tomorrow, and I guarantee all your viewers that if I find what I think I’m going to find, they are not going to have your federal tax dollars going to their public transportation system, zero, none, nada.”

In another part of the interview, Duffy said that “public transportation has become an epidemic of violence and homelessness across the country. And so, we don’t have a ton of equities at DOT, but we do have money. Your federal tax dollars go to fund a lot of these transit systems across the country, and we have to look at them and say, well, maybe it’s appropriate that we start pulling some of that money back,” because he doesn’t think taxpayers want to fund homelessness and crime.

