Israeli Amb. to U.S.: Qatar Strike Was Backing Up Trump’s Warning to Hamas

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said that Israel’s strike targeting Hamas in Qatar earlier in the day was them backing up statements made by President Donald Trump that Hamas has to end the war and release the hostages immediately or face harsh consequences and Hamas “saw what not good is this morning.”

Leiter stated, “We have acted together in the past, we will act together in the future. And I think the administration understands full well that Israel is being threatened with the very existence from organizations like Hamas. We’ve degraded those proxies of Iran. We’ll continue to degrade them. And we’re going to change the Middle East for the better and ultimately bring peace and destroy this idea that Israel can be destroyed.”

He added, “I’m just going to state emphatically that the White House understands our conviction that Hamas is to be destroyed. The president just said the other day that they have to release the hostages now and end the war now, otherwise, it’s not going to be good. Well, they saw what not good is this morning.”

