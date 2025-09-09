Stephen Miller: ‘Terrorism Is Being Waged Against the American People’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller decried Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies, citing that Govs. JB Pritzker (D-IL) and Gavin Newsom (D-CA) are part of the problem.

Miller blamed those policies for acts of crime committed against Americans, which he called “terrorism.”

“[W]ell, I mean a lot of crimes are being committed by illegals, unvetted, allowed in by Harris and Biden and Mayorkas,” host Sean Hannity said. “All right. So last weekend, it was 58 shot, eight dead. This weekend, 18 shot, and — I’m sorry, 19 shot and seven dead or eight dead now I get — I guess at this point. So, I mean, the crime continues. They don’t seem to care. Illegal immigrant crime continues. They want open borders. They don’t want any vetting. And they want criminals to stay on the street. Maybe you could do that which Sean Duffy and myself cannot do. Maybe you can explain the mentality.”

Miller replied, “The Democrat Party, Sean, is terrorizing the American people. Just think about what is happening in our major cities, the bloodbaths every single weekend. One victim after another, one shooting after another, one murder after another. When you have Democrat politicians like Pritzker and Newscum that are freeing illegal alien pedophiles, illegal alien child abductors, illegal alien murderers back into our streets to kidnap people, to beat them senseless, to stab them and shoot them to death — this is terrorism being waged against the American people.”

“And then you look at that video that chills our very souls out of Charlotte,” he continued. “That beautiful young woman stabbed to death, murdered savagely on a subway just trying to get home from work, fleeing war, only to run into a Democrat war zone here in our country. That monster, 14 prior arrests in and out, in and out. The Democrat policies of catch and release for barbarians and savages is truly an act of terror, Sean, against the American people. It cannot be explained unless you deeply, fundamentally hate America.”

