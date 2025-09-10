Swalwell: Biden ‘Looks Like an Olympic Athlete’ Compared to Trump

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) claimed former President Joe Biden “looks like an Olympic athlete” compared to President Donald Trump.

Host Kate Bolduan said, “Let’s talk about something that is developing, it started developing on the show yesterday, and we’re continuing to learn much more about it, the Israeli strikes on Hamas targets inside of Qatar. President Trump says he is not happy about it. Big question is what is the president going to do about it? What do you think the president should do in responding to this now?”

Swalwell said, “He should keep his promises. Donald Trump promised that all of the wars from the Middle East to Ukraine would end on day one, that prices would plummet, and that jobs would soar. Well, Ukraine has never been weaker, the Middle East has never been more chaotic, the jobs numbers right now have never been worse since the last time Donald Trump was president.”

He added, “Right now, instead of going after MS-13 members, he’s deporting people with work visas from Korea in the South. And as far as his health goes, Joe Biden looks like an Olympic athlete compared to the illnesses that he’s hiding. Donald Trump is a broken man who has broken all of his promises, and we’re all starting to pay for it and we’re going to be a broken country pretty soon.”

