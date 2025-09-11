Axelrod: ‘Despicable’ Conservatives Are Declaring We Are at War

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that conservatives saying we are at war in response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk were being “despicable.”

Axelrod said, “You know, the thing that I heard last night, those clips from from Steve Bannon and from Alex Jones, and here’s the problem.”

Cooper said, “Jesse Watters. I don’t know if he actually has ever been to a war zone, but, he’s talking about war.”

Axelrod continued, “Yeah. I mean, Dave Urban has. So he knows this, when, you know, wars have specific meanings., when you say we’re in a war after someone has been shot, it’s really an invitation to other people to commit acts of violence and that’s a despicable thing. I was, as sickened by what I saw yesterday in Utah as I was by the murder of those legislators in Minnesota. This is not how a free society can work. And we need all our leaders to stand up and say so and say so forcefully to their followers.”

Political commentator Dave Urban said, “It’s incumbent on every American. Don’t sit back on social media. Don’t don’t gripe about your neighbors. Reach out to people you disagree with, talk to them.”

