Marlow: My Tribute to Charlie Kirk- and Message to the Demons Who Killed Him

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Charlie Kirk’s life.

Marlow said, “He is the best version of a guy that you can imagine, in your head, whatever you’re thinking about Charlie is, he’s even better than that. He was just a tireless and persuasive voice for conservative and Judeo-Christian values who will now be remembered throughout history. He is immortal now. He is immortalized.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo