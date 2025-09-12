CNN’s Holmes: Trump Rhetoric that Radical Left Are the Problem Is Not Toning It Down

CNN senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes said Friday on “Inside Politics” that President Donald Trump saying the radical left is the problem was “not the answer to toning it down.”

Homes said, “They have consequences on both sides of the aisle. I think. look, this is all the larger conversation that you guys are just having, which is how do you tone it down? As we heard from the Utah governor. Donald Trump’s rhetoric this morning, talking about left radicals and that they’re a problem is not the answer to toning it down in terms of what we just heard again, from the Utah governor.”

She added, “I think the question now, and I can’t answer it, is how do others try to move forward in a less explosive way? And we saw the reaction, and I don’t know that you can count the reaction from people that were close to Charlie Kirk yesterday. It was angry. The day before was sad. It turned to anger. But that is part of a grieving process. The big question is, where do we go in the weeks and months ahead? And how, and who is going to be the person who helps tone down that rhetoric?”

