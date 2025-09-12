Dem Rep. Ivey: ‘Sometimes’ You Don’t Get Good Answers on Assassin Motives, ‘Key’ Is Gun Control

On Friday’s broadcast of the early edition of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) stated that while we try to look for motives behind assassins and would-be assassins, many of them “have mental health issues, and so, sometimes, we’re not going to get good answers is the bottom line. I think the key piece, though, is to try and figure out a way, regardless of how you feel about the Second Amendment, there’s got to be a way to keep these high-powered weapons out of the hands of people who have red flags and mental health issues.”

Ivey said that “tone down the rhetoric, let’s come together in a bipartisan way,” are immediate steps that can be taken.

