Karen Finney: Trump ‘Uses Crisis to Further Divide’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” political commentator Karen Finney complained that President Donald Trump was using “crisis to further divide.”

When asked about the president saying “radicals on the left are the problem,” while discussing the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Finney said, “It’s not surprising, unfortunately, because that is how he has reacted in so many moments that called for leadership. And instead he goes to sort of a partisan corner. He has sort of this tape that he runs over and over again of the us versus them, which always begs the question, well, who’s the them? It also makes you think of, remember, after Gabby Giffords had been shot and we had State of the Union and members of Congress made a point, it was performative. But to sit together to cross the aisle that, you know, it was performative, but it matters because people are watching and it sends a signal that this is how we’re going to behave in this moment. I thought Governor Cox in Nevada did I’m sorry, in Utah did a good job today of trying to model what I wish the president had.”

She added, “Leadership is about how you react in a moment of crisis and time and time again, this president uses crisis to further divide, to do the us versus them instead of calling to our better angels.”

