‘We’re Not Going to Take Lectures From You’: Marlow Calls Out CBS Host for Telling Republicans to Calm Down

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reacted to CBS’s Nate Burleson asking about GOP rhetoric in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Marlow stated that Charlie Kirk just wanted to debate people and “We’re not going to take lectures from you. You’ve been trying to kill us for years, you tried to kill Steve Scalise, you guys tried to kill Donald Trump. You guys did kill Charlie Kirk.”

