Schiff: FBI Director Kash Patel Is an ‘Incompetent’ Internet Troll

On Tuesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed that FBI Director Kash Patel was an “incompetent” internet troll.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Do you have confidence that this institution is being run at the sort of just blocking and tackling day to day counterterrorism, you know, stopping big plots, big bad things that might happen that that it’s functioning?”

Schiff said, “No, I don’t know how any of us can have that confidence for a number of reasons. One is not only is Patel incompetent, but he is firing all the competent people. A lot of the questioning today, including my own, was focused on his firing senior leaders at the FBI for no other reason than the fact they were assigned cases investigating Donald Trump. Now, he, I think, lied about that clearly today. He’s being sued by three senior FBI agents who will take him to court and depose him. I think that will reveal those lies. But he’s firing the experienced people. And more than that, he’s taking agents off of these important investigations like sex trafficking, like counterterrorism, like malicious foreign interference. And what is he doing with them? He’s putting them on immigration raids. So it’s the diversion of resources, the incompetence at the very top, and the getting rid of people who are the true professionals. I have to imagine morale at the bureau is just at a all time low, because how can you respect someone like Patel? My concluding comments to him after our our back and forth is you can take an internet troll and make him FBI director, but he’s still not going to be anything more than an internet troll and that just makes us a lot less safe.”

