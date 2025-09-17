CNN’s Todd: Kimmel Would Be in Trouble with Disinformation Governance Board if It Existed

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Political Commentator and Republican strategist Brian Todd reacted to Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite suspension from ABC by saying that if the Disinformation Governance Board that the Biden administration tried to create existed, Kimmel would have run afoul of it.

Todd said that the owners of ABC affiliates made a “business decision” to not run the show, and then ABC followed with the suspension.

He added, “But let’s also go back and think about, Joe Biden tried to come up with a thing called, you remember the Disinformation Governance Board that he tried to set up? Jimmy Kimmel would be guilty of disinformation. He said that the shooter of Charlie Kirk was, in fact, a part of the president’s movement, which is not true.”

