Dem Sen. Padilla: Trump Is Dividing, He Brought ‘Terror’ to D.C. Lately

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump should use the assassination of Charlie Kirk to bring the country together, but he’s continuing “to divide and try to fan the flames.” And also stated that the Trump administration created the foundation “to bring terror to any city in America on any issue. It was Los Angeles then, it’s been Washington, D.C. of late,” and now possibly Chicago or Memphis.

Padilla said, “[T]he Trump administration has laid the foundation to militarize, to bring terror to any city in America on any issue. It was Los Angeles then, it’s been Washington, D.C. of late, and now there’s chatter about Memphis, threats against Chicago. He’s called out San Francisco, New York, others. Not a coincidence, municipalities with Democratic leadership. It is a partisan attack, blatant and transparent.”

Later, he added that “political violence is unacceptable in any way, shape, or form, whether it’s from the left or from the right or anywhere. A real leader would be using an incident like this to unite the country. Donald Trump can’t help himself. He continues to divide and try to fan the flames.”

