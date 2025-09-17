Watch: Glenn Beck Places Rush Limbaugh’s Golden Mic in front of Charlie Kirk’s Mic

Wednesday on Real America’s Voice’s “The Charlie Kirk Show,” guest host Glenn Beck placed Rush Limbaugh’s golden microphone in front of Charlie Kirk’s microphone and chair.

Beck said, “I brought something with me today that I thought was appropriate while I did the show, that I would sit in front of Charlie’s microphone. It was given to me after the death of Rush Limbaugh by his wife. It is Rush’s golden microphone. I think it’s appropriate that it sits in front of Charlie’s microphone.”

He added, “What I would have said to Charlie was you were thinking too small. I want to be Rush Limbaugh someday. I’m a broadcaster. Rush was a broadcaster, but Charlie was a broadcaster and a narrow caster. Charlie was a pastor and a priest. And listening to the way he could argue and think differently he was a rabbi as well, and one of the best. He was a political organizer. He was a political think tank himself. He was a compassionate friend. He surpassed Rush Limbaugh by miles. We’ll continue in a minute.”

