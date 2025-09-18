CNN’s Jennings on Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer: ‘Left-Wing Radicalism Got This Kid’

CNN's @ScottJenningsKY has had ENOUGH of the left's equivocating, defending, and even celebrating of the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin and his transgender relationship. Scott is PISSED. pic.twitter.com/fw5iXg9Aoo

Wednesday, during an appearance on CNN, network contributor Scott Jennings speculated on what motivated alleged Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson.

According to Jennings, he was a victim of “left-wing radicalism.”

“Guys, guys, the evidence here is overwhelming,” Jennings said. “He said, Charlie Kirk, I can’t stand this hate anymore, I’m going to take him out. The testimony from and the statements of his family, he had become more left-wing. He etched the statements that are made by the left about Republicans and conservatives and Charlie Kirk ‘fascist’ on the bullet casings.

“He made a joke about it in his last text,” Montel Williams replied.

“Well, it doesn’t sound like a joke to me because someone’s dead and about to be buried,” Jennings said. “So, it doesn’t sound like a joke to me. So, I’m just telling you. There is an effort, there was an effort all weekend long on the left to try to make this guy sound like he was a conservative that failed. That was passed around all over the weekend. That has now failed. The evidence has now come out. He was motivated by hate. He was motivated by left-wing radicalism. He got mixed up with some trans ideology in his life. We’ll learn more about that, I’m sure, when more evidence and testimony comes out.”

He added, “We are looking around the edges of this for something other than what’s staring us in the face, left-wing radicalism got this kid, he went up to a roof and he murdered our friend, and that’s what happened.”

