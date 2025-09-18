Khanna: Those Who Railed Against Cancel Culture Defending Firing Kimmel Because He Was ‘Erroneous’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that “all of these people, Vance and others, who [were] complaining about cancel culture,” are “now telling people to call up kids’ employers and get them fired and defending the firing of Jimmy Kimmel because he made an erroneous statement, what happened to free speech? Like, this administration has just forgotten about it.”

Khanna said, “[O]ne thing I do want to say, and I want to make this point: For an administration that railed against cancel culture, they’re certainly canceling a lot of people.”

He continued, “And you know I love Bill O’Reilly. But what about all the people who complained when Bill O’Reilly was canceled from Fox? What about all the people who complained, Chris, when you were canceled from CNN? What about all of these people, Vance and others, who [were] complaining about cancel culture, now telling people to call up kids’ employers and get them fired and defending the firing of Jimmy Kimmel because he made an erroneous statement, what happened to free speech? Like, this administration has just forgotten about it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett