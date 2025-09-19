Cardinal Dolan: Charlie Kirk Is a ‘Modern Day Saint Paul’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was a “modern day St Paul.”

Dolan said, “When I heard the tragic news, I said, I wonder who he was. And then all of a sudden, there’s overwhelming, this overwhelming sense of sorrow and kind of renewal and. And I thought, I got to learn about this guy. And the more I learned about him, I thought, this guy’s a modern day Saint Paul. He was a missionary. He’s an evangelist. He’s a hero. He’s one, I think that knew what Jesus meant when he said, the truth will set you free. And to do it. No, I understand he was pretty blunt and he was pretty direct. He didn’t try to avoid any controversy. He didn’t even try to avoid confrontation. The difference is the way the mode, the style that he did it always with respect.”

He added, “And not only was that a gracious, kind of virtuous thing to do, it’s effective because when your opponents see this guy kind of respects me. We kind of disagree here, but, he kind of enjoys me, and he’s thanking me for being here, and he’s telling me he’s he appreciates the trust I have in him and sharing my views. I thought, this guy can teach us something.”

