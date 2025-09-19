Jason Bateman: We Can’t Let Kimmel’s Show Be Pulled, This Is About ‘Freedom of Speech’

Thursday on NBC’s “Today,” actor Jason Bateman said the suspension of comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was “troubling,” adding, “you just can’t stand by and let stuff like that go on.”

Host Craig Melvin said, “I do have to ask you about your buddy. I know you and Jimmy Kimmel have been friends for a long time. I’m sure you’ve heard about the show being suspended indefinitely because of his comments over Charlie Kirk’s killing. What do you make of it, Jason?”

Bateman said, “Well, it’s troubling, to say the least. And we all have to really take a moment and figure out how we feel about this type of thing. Especially, you know, people doing what you do.”

He continued, “I’m sure there’s going to be some sort of, collective, move to respond to this, but I’m not smart enough or powerful enough to to be the one to do it, but I imagine there’s, plenty of conversations going on to, do something because you just can’t stand by and let stuff like that go on.”

Melvin said, “Stuff like?”

Bateman said, “Well, Jimmy getting his show pulled for, you know, freedom of speech.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN