Maher: The New York Times Is ‘a Mouthpiece of the Democratic Party’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Donald Trump is correct when he asserts that The New York Times is “a mouthpiece of the Democratic Party” and also criticized Trump’s lawsuit against them by saying it’s the paper’s right to be biased and there are plenty of people on the right who are mouthpieces for Trump.

Maher stated, “Now Trump is going after The New York Times. He sued them for $15 billion. He said, they’re a mouthpiece of the Democratic Party. You know what, Don? They are. You’re right. And that’s their right to be that. Like there [are] not a thousand people on the right who are your mouthpiece? Okay, that’s how we work in this country. And he is mad at The New York Times. Today, he put a tariff on Wordle.”

Earlier in the monologue, Maher said that “you have the right to be wrong, or to have any opinion you want. That’s what the First Amendment is all about. I was defending it last week on the show against what they’re doing in England” and called for people to be consistent on free speech.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett