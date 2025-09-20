NYT’s Brooks: Media Outlets, Schools, Late-Night Comedy Are Biased to the Left

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that it seems as though “every media organization”, schools, and late-night comedy are slanted to the left and “as progressives have gotten control of various cultural institutions, they have excluded a lot of conservative and working-class voices. And so, a lot of people feel completely shut out. And late-night comedy is the perfect example.”

Brooks said, “Let me try to describe what it feels like for a lot of the folks on the right: So, in their view — I would say to my Democratic friends, imagine you woke up and every media organization you saw preached Christian nationalism. You sent your kids to school, and they were being taught Christian nationalism. You turned on late-night comedy, and it’s all Christian nationalism. For conservatives, that’s how it feels…[to] look in our current culture, and that, one of the things that’s happened over the last 50 years is that, as progressives have gotten control of various cultural institutions, they have excluded a lot of conservative and working-class voices. And so, a lot of people feel completely shut out. And late-night comedy is the perfect example.”

He continued, “You could be right or left, you could watch Letterman, you could watch Carson, and you could laugh. But now, late-night TV, it’s about laughter, but it’s also about making progressives feel good about themselves, making them feel smug. And even I can’t watch late-night TV anymore. But, the difference is, you fight culture — if you don’t like the progressive culture, create a conservative culture.”

