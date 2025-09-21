Rand Paul: ‘Absolutely Inappropriate’ for FCC to Weigh In on Kimmel Suspension

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr’s comments about ABC and comedian Jimmy Kimmel were “absolutely inappropriate.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “I do want to talk about ABC’s decision this week to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s show. He was suspended after comments that he made, hours after the FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, said this.”

Wednesday on “The Benny Show,” Carr said, “I mean, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Welker asked, “Senator, do you believe that Brendan Carr’s comments were appropriate?”

Paul said, “Absolutely inappropriate. Brendan Carr’s got no business weighing in on this, but people have to also realize that despicable comments, you have the right to say them, but you don’t have the right to employment. Virtually everybody employed, probably including yourself, has a code of conduct in your contract, you have to adhere to it.”

He added, “The government has no business in it. The FCC was wrong to weigh in, and I will fight any attempt by the government to get involved in speech.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN