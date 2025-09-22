Marlow: Faith Revival! Politicians Preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ at Charlie Kirk Memorial

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

After playing video of Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the service, Marlow said, “He is preaching the Gospel in a football stadium packed to the rafters…with overflow crowds…and tens of millions watching at home.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo