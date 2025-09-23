Mark Kelly: Folks Have to ‘Stop Listening’ to Trump

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said “folks have to just stop listening” to President Donald Trump after his speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

Host Chris Hayes said, “I mean, at a certain point, you run out of adjectives to describe the rhetoric of the President of the United States. But what was your response to the speech today?”

Kelly said, “Well, he’s adding more countries every day. I think it’s because, you know, he said before the election that he was going to end the war in Ukraine and Gaza on day one, unrealistic. And it seems like he’s insecure about this, not being able to accomplish what he promised. You know I think folks have to just stop listening to him. I feel really bad about having to say that. Or maybe we just give them a medal. Remember at the end of the Wizard of Oz, at the end of the Wizard of Oz, the wizard gave the lion a medal. I think that is the point we are at.”

Hayes said, “I think that’s the point. I think if you could do a Truman Show, Nobel Peace Prize sort of thing for him, he would be extremely excited about it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN