Marlow: Confused Left Claims Kirk Assassin Wasn’t Antifa — and Antifa Doesn’t Exist

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about left-wing reaction to the Kirk assassination.

Marlow stated, “[T]hey’re simultaneously trying to make the case that this guy wasn’t Antifa…but also Antifa doesn’t exist. So, that doesn’t — that’s tough for them to try to say both.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo