Hillary Clinton: Kimmel Suspension ‘Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension was “right out of the authoritarian playbook.”

Co-host Willie Geist said, “Another domestic issue right now is free speech. Jimmy Kimmel is the latest flashpoint. He was back on the air last night. We’ve talked through some of what he said. I’m curious, though, what you think of the bigger picture of what’s happening around free speech, whether it’s the message we hear from Attorney General Pam Bondi or the head of the FCC, the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States about going after explicitly people they view as political enemies or opponents and silencing those voices how dangerous do you view that moment to be?”

Clinton said, “I view it as very dangerous. It is right out of the authoritarian playbook, Willie. I mean, this is, you know — this is point four of the authoritarian playbook. Silence your opponents. Cripple the media that doesn’t give you the slavish attention and agreement that you desire. Use the power of the government to go after corporations and individuals.

She added, “I thought, you know, Jimmy Kimmel did an excellent job last night in, you know, being very emotional, actually, about that moment for him and how he felt misunderstood and he certainly didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. But on the other hand, you know, standing up for free speech.”

