Hillary Clinton: Trump Bombing Alleged Drug Boats Could End Up in ‘International Court of Justice’

Failed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump bombing suspected drug boats could end up in the International Court of Justice.

Clinton said, “Look at what they’re doing in the Caribbean, shooting boats, you know, boats with seven, ten people in them. These are not, you know, destroyers. These are not frigates. These are little motorboats. These are boats in the Caribbean they’re shooting them out of the water. No due process, no real definition of why other than they must be drug runners. They don’t know that. And besides, given the power of the United States Navy, they could pull them over. They could find out if there’s something in there. They don’t have to kill those people.”

She added, “The former president of the Philippines, Duterte, is in the International Court of Justice right now because he did that in the Philippines. He went around. He goes, this guy looks like a drug dealer, kill him. He had gangs of government sanctioned killers killing people he determined were drug users or drug dealers. He’s now in the International Court of Justice because he was committing murder.”

