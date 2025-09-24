Marlow: All The Reasons Kimmel’s Fake ‘Apology’ Was the Worst of All Time

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jimmy Kimmel’s return monologue.

Marlow said, “There’s no apology in there. There’s no I’m sorry. There’s no I lied about the assassin being MAGA…meaning that if you missed the nuance of my comedy routine, then I’m sorry to you.”

