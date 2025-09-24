MSNBC’s O’Leary: Not ‘Really Clear, Definable Ideology or Motive’ in Kirk Assassination

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” MSNBC Security and Intelligence Analyst Christopher O’Leary discussed the shooting at an ICE facility in Texas and stated that “we have not seen, in this case, yet, and even not in the Charlie Kirk assassination, a really clear, definable ideology or motive.”

O’Leary said, “So, what we saw in Dallas, with the special agent in charge, the mayor, the chief of police, was a unified message putting out what they knew at the time, the resources that were being arrayed against understanding it better, and really just settling the public that there was no ongoing threat. And that was done well. And that’s — and there was unity amongst the interagency there.”

He continued, “And then you have Director Patel putting out information that is clearly, immediately trying to assign blame. And I don’t think we know enough, and I don’t think the FBI quite knows enough yet what the motivation is here. Does it look like there may be a political angle to this, based on the recovered evidence? For sure. Do I think there [are] trends that are moving in that direction, that we could see more violence emerging from the different sides of the political spectrum? Absolutely. But we have not seen, in this case, yet, and even not in the Charlie Kirk assassination, a really clear, definable ideology or motive.”

