Behar: After Trump’s ‘Neurotic Behavior’ All Presidents Need to Undergo Psychotherapy

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-host that, after President Donald Trump’s “neurotic behavior,” all presidents need to undergo psychotherapy before they go into office.

Behar said, “Did you see that thing about the Presidential Walk of Fame, though. There’s a thing that it just they just did where they put all the pictures of the presidents in the white House, and instead of putting Biden’s face, they put an auto pen. He is so petty.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So why is he there twice?”

Behar said, “Because he’s been president twice.”

Goldberg said, “Oh that’s still, oh yeah, alright.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “But is that still part of his win when you look at his campaign was what Biden was doing, he wrote on the backs of a common enemy. A lot of it wasn’t, I liked this guy, Donald Trump. It was what is going on is it is not working for us. We want something else. So he wrote on Biden’s back into that office.”

Behar said, “Yeah, but the need that this pettiness that he’s into, it’s just it’s like a neurosis. It’s an neurotic behavior. I think presidents need to undergo psychotherapy before they get in office.”

She added, “I want to read it to you okay. Petty behavior can be influenced by various psychological factors, including need for control and security, need for attention, lack of empathy. Duh.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN