Hamas Official: U.N.’s Israel Bashing Is ‘Benefit of October 7’

During a portion of an interview with CNN released on Thursday, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad stated that the United Nations condemning Israel is “the benefit of October 7” and “We waited for this moment for 77 years in order to open their eyes to see that there is an occupation, there is suffering of the Palestinian people, and we should end this occupation.”

Hamad said, “You know what is the benefit of October 7 now? Now, when the whole world now — if you look to the General Assembly yesterday, when about 194 people opened their eyes and looked [at] the atrocity, to [the] brutality of Israel, and all of them, they condemned Israel. We waited for this moment for 77 years in order to open their eyes to see that there is an occupation, there is suffering of the Palestinian people, and we should end this occupation.”

In another part of the interview, he stated, “I think this is a golden moment for the world to change their history.”



