Vance: There Should Be Discussion, Separate from Kimmel, on if Networks Are Meeting Public Interest 

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President JD Vance said that there should be a discussion about whether ABC, CBS, and NBC are acting in the public interest, but that is a separate discussion from the issue around Jimmy Kimmel.

Vance said, “There’s something else that’s important here, Laura, which is, that these broadcast companies, ABC, NBC, CBS, they enjoy the public airwaves because they serve the public interest. So, I actually think that we should be having a conversation about whether these companies are serving the public interest. That’s actually totally separate from the Jimmy Kimmel issue, because nothing happened to him. He’s currently on the air, and to the extent that he’s not, it’s because advertisers don’t like him because his ratings aren’t very good.”

Earlier in the interview, he stated that “we should let these stations determine whether they want a non-funny comedian.”

