Khanna: There’s ‘Bigger’ Issue in Shutdown of ‘Deporting People Without Due Process’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that while health care is an issue in the shutdown, “there’s a much bigger issue as well,” which is “this is an administration that is prosecuting its enemies. It’s an administration that is deporting people without due process. It’s an administration that is threatening people’s free speech if they criticize the views of Charlie Kirk. It’s an administration that is putting blanket tariffs that are raising people’s prices.”

Host Jen Psaki asked, “Next week, just a couple of days from now, September 30, the government is on track to shut down. There are a range of reasons for this, including Republicans won’t fund healthcare subsidies, which I think is a really important part of this, that millions of people rely on. What’s going to happen? What do you make of it? What should people understand about it?”

Khanna began his answer by saying, “Well, look, the premiums for people are going to go up 80 to 90% if you are on health care on the exchange. And one of the issues is that they shouldn’t be taking away the health care.”

He continued, “But there’s a much bigger issue as well, Jen. And that is, this is an administration that is prosecuting its enemies. It’s an administration that is deporting people without due process. It’s an administration that is threatening people’s free speech if they criticize the views of Charlie Kirk. It’s an administration that is putting blanket tariffs that are raising people’s prices. So much for Donald Trump’s promise, I’m going to reduce and lower your prices on day one, all he’s done is raise prices. And the Democrats are just saying, we’re not going to be complicit. We’re not going to be complicit with an unconstitutional government that is raising your prices, that is making your health care…less affordable. You have the votes. You have the Republicans in the Senate, the House, you have the presidency, go do this if you want to do it, but we’re not going to be part of it.”

